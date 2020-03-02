The luxurious party precumpleaños of daughter, Kylie Jenner photos

Inspired by her daughter Stormitwo years is this Saturday, 1. February, Kylie Jenner she organized a party as a hype for the launch of the make-up collection in her honor. The exclusive meeting was held in her house, where the excesses and luxury was.

Like a fairy tale was decorated, the courtyard of the house of Kylie and Stormithere were a lot of flowers and lovely details, like the chairs, color of lavender, with espaldares in the shape of butterflies, where the small set for the release of the special occasion.

“Every day is a blessing with you 🦋 ☁ love it. Thank you God for these moments“wrote the young entrepreneur in the post from Instagram. The spectacular staging showed ads for the new collection and pamper your little one.

Then, their stories, told moments of the meeting, also came, and his sister, Khloé Kardashian with their daughter, True. Both lucieron outfits in lavender, the color, the as the basis for the whole event.

Kylie Jenner happy with Stormi and Travis

In the videos that were released on the conclusion, you can see Stormi happy and enjoy the gamesyour premium is True and wear a dress vaporoso, also with butterflies.

A different image, the attention of all was a video where is shown Travis Scott, ex-partner, Kylie Jennerplay on a swing next to the small. What speaks for the good relationship between the two, despite their separation.

The event was planned by Mindy Weiss and the flower decoration was responsible Jeff Leatham. “A magical scenario and whimsy to the start of the new and beautiful collection,” wrote Jeff in their social networks in addition to photos of your beautiful work.

