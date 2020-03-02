the moving words of Beyoncé, the star of the basketball









Beyoncé pays tribute to Kobe Bryant (special).





After nearly a month of the death of Kobe Bryant, took place on January 26, Beyoncé was the representative for the opening of the tribute to the star of the basketball, held at the Staples Center, located in Los Angeles, with the theme of “XO” that, as he said, the singer was the preferred ex-athlete, an interpretation that was the trigger for a ceremony, attended by many visitors, dressed in the jerseys of The los Angeles Lakers and its characteristic colors, yellow and purple.

Beyoncé continued with her theme of “Halo” before saying a few emotional words to the athletes. “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of her favorite songs,” said the Queen of pop on “XO”.

Besides Beyoncé, Alicia Keys the Sonata moonlight Sonata by ludwig van Beethoven played on the piano Christina Aguilera the Ave Maria sang.

