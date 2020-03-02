The photo viral Jennifer Lopez in a bikini-inspired challenge on Instagram, which it represents, the ‘body positive’

The performance Jennifer Lopez in the last edition of the Super Bowl it commented on the last few years, not only for its quality but also by the physical Jennifer lopez revealed during the gala. With 50 years of the artist showed body agile and muscularthe result of the effort and the stamina that left all amazed. A few days later, a picture in the account belong Instagramposing in a bikini that soon it will be viral.

An intensive training combined with a well maintained power supply seem to be the magic formula for the singer from the Bronx, glowing and overflow of energy and vitality. The photo is virally passed and the inspiration has been for the last challenge along Instagram.

Under the hashtag #jlochallengeMaria Kang, the founder of the community of fitness is Not to Excuse Mom, shared a photo very similar Jennifer Lopezinspired, without a doubt, to you, and together with the following message: “”I’m Not a celebrity. Deserve not be a million, spectacular in a movie (Hello, Crooks) or come up with a athletes attractive (even though my husband is also good!) but no matter. I know mistress your history. Do excuses by your inaction. If you can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working mothers of all sizes, shapes, and ages, can do that, then you can do it!”, written by Kang.

View this post on Instagram This is (almost) 40!⁣ ⁣ Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic in a white bikini this morning. Yes, my mirror is freckled with toothpaste (does your children only use your sink too?!), yes there are unpacked Luggage on the ground, on the iron dog dryer and husband shaving somewhere in the background – but I”m getting it done! ⁣ ⁣ Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, crooks! 🙂 Or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn’t matter… ⁣ ⁣ your Own story. Create your own accountability. Don ‘ t make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!!⁣ Post your #bathroom selfie and tag 3 friends who can bring it like #jlo ⁣ #jlochallenge #noexcusemom #what is your excuse Post shared by Maria Kang ✨ (@mariakangfitness) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:04am PST

Since then, many have been mothers which, together with this challengeshows that it is not tinted so much on a figure, such as the Jennifer Lopez but strive to bring a style healthy life where the sport has a big gap, and ok, everyone’s body and work, to feel that you will be happy with him.

Many of you have used to tell their stories, do not profess an example of overcoming, that it was easy, your images at the same time, that the sport has helped them to improve their lives.