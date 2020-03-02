The Top Gizele Oliveira speaks about the benefits of pescetarianismo: “My hair was full and dark, diminished under-eye circles” – the one who

+









In the state of espírito santo Gizele Oliveira it was prominent on the stage of fashion. In the model, the 25-year-old was one of the main angels from Victoria’s Secret-two shows in a row in the CV-and it has also been compared to Gisele Bündchen for the magazine ‘W’, one of the Bibles of the fashion industry And the reason is not that the name is similar to that of the above-model no.

While living in New York city, the model, the need, their eating habits change and a diet, the pescetariana is based on vegetables, whole grain products, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, fish and fresh seafood as their primary source of protein. In the literature, such a diet is described is often called a “fish-vegetarian”, and it is arranged that the spectrum of the series.







My diet started the year 2015 for a number of reasons. The first, because in the flesh, here in the United States of America is very different than Brazil, but you have a feeling that there was something strange. I started to get sick frequently, suffer from anemia…it is because I am more connected with the environment. If people would facilitate the consumption of meat, eat it once or twice a week, it would be a great help for the environment,” she says.

With the change of lifestyle and diet, Gizele has come to feel the beneficial effects, not only on the body, such as skin, hair, and nails. “Since then, I started to eat only fish, and my life has changed a lot. My hair was nice and full, my nails were stronger-before they broke all the time, and now I can’t allow you to grow, and my skin is better, dark circles have become much less. Outside of that, I’m no longer sick, or the flu, I get it,” she says, you want to not eat red meat and chicken. “I can’t see that you really need, and I don’t feel like it,” he said.







The model has not yet managed to migrate to a vegan diet, why you find it difficult to keep it in some of the countries you travel to work. “I like fish, because, as I travel a lot, and in many countries there is not yet much in the culture of vegetarianism, from veganism. Don’t like to fish all day, but I think it is important to have it in my diet, but it would be very difficult to feed me when I’m traveling,” he says.

In spite of the work superarrumada e maquiada, Gizele mind that it is not vain when it comes to investing in a cosmetic product and make-up. “It’s never too much of a liking to me, and put on make-up, a lot of money for creams. I’ve always enjoyed the most up-to-date. To Me, it means more to me than the things on my skin. Of course, nowadays, if you have a spine, step on a specific product, it is a great work of beauty, I use a mask made of clay the day before. Always one step moisturizer and sun protection, but I’m not too attached to it. I’m more on the fashion-focused,” he said.



















