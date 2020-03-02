This is the case? Jennifer Lawrence may have been married in secret

Play Jennifer Lawrence may have been married in secret



Jennifer Lawrence can be applied to the wedding with your fiance First, is Maroney the secret. The rumors have gained strength after the actress and art dealer, was seen in the office of the city of New York, with the certificate of their marriage signed.

To be a person on the scene, used Twitter to share information, reproduced by the Page Six. The fans of boston celebrated the news on social media.

It’s not really a surprise that she has chosen to be discreet. You don’t normally. And from 2018, you will have an engagement party just for his close friends, the end of may of this year.