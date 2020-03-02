To envelop Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande, a rumor has pointed out, and their fans

The singer shared the emotional moments in the social networks.

Ariana Grande it is these celebrities who accept all kinds of challenges, and not to look backwards, in order. This week, during the celebration of the “citizenship of the wife” from Scooter Braunyour manager, the diva gave to talk. No fear, the singer took the MIC for the interpretation of one of the topics, the best-known of this type of celebration and dazzled with his powerful voice!

The artist of 27 years, he decided to sing everything, pulmonary “Party in the USA“of Miley Cyrus. Gradually, the clip was viral in social networks, to he in the hands of the ex-Hanna Montana and quickly shared in their profiles, official. In this order, Cyrus, the video was accompanied with three hearts, as a token of appreciation with Ariana Grande. It is, however, a rumor came out of this encounter, as the user, and peered out at the idea of a possible collaboration between the two now for the first time!

But Great he was not alone in this splendid entertainment. It’s Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly is given an appointment, in the party organized brown, a recognized music producer. So at this group of stars, offers its support as a manager for many years. It is to be noted that the meeting took place in the “Saddle Ranch”, which brown handles in West Hollywood.

❤ awesome ❤ awesome ❤ love it. https://t.co/PutIczlhBd— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 26, 2020

Ariana Grande also wore at the Grammys

For Ariana Grande on the night of the Grammy-2020 was not so pleasant: I was scheduled to be nominated in five categories and went home empty-handed. The big surprise of the 62° ceremony, the Stamples Center, was Billie Eilish as the highest award as “Best Album of the year”, but unexpectedly in his acceptance speech, admitted that they Great had all of the credit for winning the award. It is the shock-dominated lines of the Newspapers, as a fact, the very sentimental.

It is Big, 27 years old, he turned to the important appointment in Los Angeles with her father Edward Butera and mother Joan Grande. Only a few know the true story behind the Ari with her father; she had to talk to 3 years without, then divorciara from your mother when she was only 8 years old. It was, however, overcome a level more complex and difficult, it seems that the happiness has touched him back to your door.