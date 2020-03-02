Video! Rihanna is posing in a mini-bikini, and without it, it looks like this “lingerie pure”

Rihanna surprised with a beautiful lingerie to his fans and the media

05. February 2020 · 20:22 PM

The singer Rihanna is, without a doubt, a great musical references, since, in addition to Beyonce, Shakira and Jlo has shaped, history, the media that you have designated as the best of this decade.

She has managed to use his fame and brought him to what is better, because today she is an entrepreneur, fashion designer and designer. Many of their fans love their career and the most important thing is that you will not in connection with scandals.

On his official instagram, we have observed that there is a video that has been posing, all with his mouth open as Rihanna, and again and again, in a way, brash and without fear, you will notice.

The video we’re talking about has no comment on the part of the artist, Rihanna results of this photo session in a well decorated and collar. Some of her fans argue that the outfit of Rihanna designed so you.

Between the comments My name is Rihanna” “Até de cabelo violet essa mulher arraza eu’s home !## are: “CAMALEONICA ! “Linda” “Please try to do a song with Chris Brown-I love to you guys again with one song please please”.