VIDEO: Stormi internet conquer with the song “Rise and Shine” for Kylie Jenner

Do not miss the version, the Stormi of the “Rise and shine“for your mother Kylie Jennerit is really adorable!

The Internet freaked out when they saw Kylie sings “Rise and Shine” for Stormi, in an impressive tour through the rooms of Kylie Cosmetics, the lullaby was super popular, and now is the beautiful baby-an entrepreneur is, by his own version.

Kylie, there was a tender video, in the Stormi takes a MIC pink and starts to give a nice spectacle for your mother:

“Hello“ Says Stormi with a microphone, and when Kylie asks you to sing something sing to a child: “Rise and Shine“.

It is obvious that Stormi is destined to Shine in front of cameras, because with only 2 years old, because he steals the hearts all over the internet.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Kylie Stormi confessed that you have already prepared on it, the weight comes with the fame, and ensures that you always have him in front of haters:

“I don’t want to be the face Stormi, this is healthy. People want to see us, and the reflectors are part of what we do. It is better that you yourself are consciously decides to be more for the future, what to do. Now I just have concerns because of the bad reviews that the agreden to her… but it is a part of the Internet, and we are strong to deal with them. Always will“.

What are you, talent and tenderness Stormi faith?, you believe that you will be as successful as your mom?

