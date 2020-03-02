What happened to him? Selena Gomez is confused caught in a situation, 

To say that you have it hard, so much glory, such as the singer Selena Gomezit is not, is to live like a normal person, has slip occasionally, because in the digital age, there is always a camera in the vicinity.

And that is exactly what happened recently with the famous and so immediately American artist the birth of his career with Barney and his friends.

– In The News

A short video widely used in many web portals, by some accounts, the show of fans that the ex-girls Disney he would have been at a party in a strange situation.

And is that the ex of Justin Bieber was, stood on a chair in a very informal and to have a drink with his glass full, allegedly alcohol.

Many assume that the singer would be exceeded a little bit, how it looks, how it sits.

We remember that the celebrity a break will you, it means fame and the stress of life under the lenses.

Therefore, for a long time the brunette do not update your social networks and every photo, the the fame is recorded, or filmed, is spreading fast.