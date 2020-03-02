What is the farewell of your career? Selena Gomez is in mourning for his musical future

Selena Gomez one of the celebrities from music and show is the most well known and admired by all.

The well-known singer has managed to the heart, and the admiration of their followers, as has been shown, in serious health problems and personal which you created, has to overcome, as a warrior.

– In The News

Therefore, the American actress wrapped has seen in several depressive episodes, and stressful, you do feel outside of the orbit, even if their career goes.

This time the interpreter confessed that they had anxiety at the start of the last album “Rare”, because he did not believe it would be to the liking of their fans and would mean the end of his career.

The artist he spent to hesitate for several moments, whether he can or not, because the fear of failure was wild, and I didn’t want to encounter the question, “how and what do I do now?” if his music was not appreciated by his admirers.

Fortunately, and as expected, was the ex-girls Disney released her album in front of everyone, and it was a complete success, as usual, to hear always the number one on the reproductions of digital platforms and more.

Without a doubt Selena Gomez gave him value, to their full potential, since for anyone it was a secret that the topics that the artist would be a sensation, because your fans are the greatest in the world of music.