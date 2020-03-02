Who are the inhabitants of the famous tourist place in san francisco?

The house was built in 1935 and is populated during the first 51 years of its existence

The house is the house of the Rose, was built in 1935 and from the san Francisco de Paula Ramos de Azevedo, architect of the renowned from the time of the football Association in São Paulo. The Technical office Ramos de Azevedo, who also composed works such as the building of the light, in the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, and Municipal Theater.

With a classic French style villa on the Avenida Paulista, the home of 38 rooms, to gardens, in addition to the fruit and gardens, is located the most beautiful roses grew in são paulo, gave origin to the name.

The house of the Rose was the first to be inhabited in the first 51 years of its existence. First, it was home to one of the daughters of the Ramos de Azevedo, Lucia Ramos de Azevedo, who with her husband Ernesto Dias de Castro. The house was later passed on to his son of the same parents, Ernesto’s son, and his wife, Anna, Rosa.

The site was maintained as a residence until 1986, when it was confiscated by the government of the state of São Paulo, with the objective of preserving the site. To this point in time, the mood is the same as that of the thirties: the house was already surrounded by modern buildings and shopping centres.

During construction, 1935 / Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In 1991, the year of the centenary of the Avenue, the Villa was declared, in an act unprecedented in Brazil, as an important national cultural property. In 2004, he was re-opened as a space for Haroldo de Campos”, in honor of the writer and poet in Brazil. In the name of honor, suggests that dealing with all the attractions of the house, a lot, and poetry.

The house can be used as a space of contemplation, as a way to attract visitors to the nature, the history of St. Paul and read. The second is the cultural coordinator of the house, to Donny on Thursday, the search for a tourist the location is meant that the cultural aspect was omitted.

He stressed that it is the business card of the house with its classical architecture and in the middle of the building on avenida Paulista, and this is certainly the aspect of the place, with his garden is a big attraction, but visitors will discover that there is a wide range of programming at a thing to join, and the other at the end of the day.

Correa is also the biggest challenge in the house of the Rose, which in terms of their level of fitness “a lot of the time, it is not possible to afford everything that we use. Since the place is protected by the historical heritage, there are certain restrictions on how the setup of the object and other circumstances.”

