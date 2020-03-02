You look like Selena Gomez has, since its founding

Selena Gomez was able to start from an early age in the world of the show and with only 27 years, as a great artist. Act, sing, or produce that has reached born in Texas, the fame and international recognition of talent shown in every phase.

To reach, their dreams, Gomez had to grow under the control of the public, testified to your success and your growth as an artist, but also their difficulties on a personal level, and some interpersonal relationships are stormy.

Since its inception Barney and his friends up to the release of their third studio album, this fame is grown.

Before and after Selena Gomez

The daughter of a Mexican father and a mother to a teenager, that he came in the theater, the star in the world at 22. in July 1992, and was christened, in honor of the singer Selena Quintanilla.

Suffered from the separation of their parents, five years old, but this did not that he has the unconditional support of her mother, to her career as an actress. His first role he got in the series for children Barney and his friends the 10-year-old program for two years had to leave later.

After his withdrawal from the popular show, Selena starred in several films and tv series. In addition, since 2006, began in some productions of Disney Channel, among others Hannah Montana.

A little later, in the year 2007, she received her first leading role The wizards of Waverly Placethe popular Disney series would be, would a higher exposure. In fact, while he was on the rebels Alex Russothe boy, he received roles in several feature films for television.

In 2008, she worked in Another Cinderella Story in 2009, the possibility of screen-sharing with your friend in this moment had Demi Lovato in Princess Protection Program. Lovato was also part of the cast of Barney.

During the first decade of the century, participated as a voice actress in a number of important projects, and even began to interpret you, as you are easy to some bands.

Her debut as a singer

Finally, in 2009 estrenaría in the music with the band Selena Gomez & The Scene– a project with which he received a great reception from the public, but it ended in 2013.

From 2010 to 2013, she was in some movies like Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers and Getaway.

In 2013, she is also in the summer of her first solo album Stars Dance he had a great popularity. Two years later, published Revivalsecond hard drive, resulting in a large acceptance.

Selena Gomez is on Netflix

The year 2017 would be more intense. The celebrity, he worked as Executive producer of the successful series Netflix 13 Reasons Whybut that would also be the year in which ratified to be on a kidney transplant due to lupus, that he was diagnosed.

As soon as she sees your appearance, Gómez, almost exactly as at the start. Also, if in the year 2018, the attention when climbing a portrait of Instagram and then you delete it.

According to users quoted by Business Insider, the reason would have received the huge amount of reviews, said, had a mammoplasty.

In the year 2018, which has suffered the interpreter spoke of the depression and anxiety, in an interview with Katherine Langford.

“I had a lot of problems with the depression and anxietyand I talk a lot about it, but it is not something that I feel, to overcome“he said during the call for Harper ‘ s Bazaar.

“It is not one day say: ‘Here I am with a beautiful dress, I won!’ I think it is a battle that I face for the rest of my lifeand I agree with this, because I know that I decide myself about everything else,” he said.

In the previous year the preparation of his return, with the revelation on various topics devoted to include to your latest musical production. It has also been shown at the American Music Awards.

Today, he lives in the top of the glory and thanks Rareyour third material-labels, released in January 2020.