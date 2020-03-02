You want it as a gift for a wedding for Jennifer Lawrence?

The Actress Jennifer Lawrence it is to be married to the undertaker Cooke Maroney. Some people say that the civil marriage has already taken place, for a couple of weeks, but the planning for the celebration of the marriage officer is still on. On Monday (23. September), the winner of the Oscar he shared with the fans on the Website Amazon the gifts that you want to receive.

“Planning a wedding is fun, but it can also be a burden. For all that says in need of a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to work with the Amazon and share some of my items are selected from the list of gifts,” she said.

Lawrence divides the piece into five sections: “home”, “travel”, “cooking”, “outdoor fun”, “well-being” and “Smart Home”, explains the reason why he wanted to win in each of them.

The most expensive on the list, is a robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Braava Jetif it costs less than $ 500 on the side, a cámera GoPro Hero7listed for less than $ 400, and a stove. Creusetfor $ 350. All other gifts, ranging from wine glasses to flower vases, flower pots, range from 17 usd to a maximum of $ 200, depending on what you choose.

On the choice of technology, with the actress said: “With my schedule, sometimes there is nothing better than a night in the quiet in the house. These are the elements that help a home to become cozy and organized, just how I like it,” he said.

The initiative is part of the commitment of the actress with the NGO Amazon Conservationyou will receive a donation on the basis of the values obtained for the present.

“I’m linking to Amazon, wildlife Conservation, linking science, innovation, and the community in order to help protect the Amazon rain forest, which is so in need of our help today. I am happy to make a donation to the Amazon conservation as part of our partnership,” says Lawrence.