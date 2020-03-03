A fan asks for a video de Geisy Arruda, in the shower, and she sends you; check it out

The fans Geisy Arruda the show is always good and interactive with the art. At this time, the character of the world, asked the model what she is, send him a video of you taking a bath, and so he was able to enjoy, as well. And, much to the delight of a grown man, and she was in him.

This is not the first time that she has to serve requests to different users. Rue already She sent the picture naked, and we have already replied you on the way, including the men who like to dress up as a woman, and the list goes on.

Recommended Content: