A young gaucho appears in the list of the most promising talents in the world

They start internationally in the world of fashion! In addition to the country Gisele Bundchenthe more a model for the representation of the colors of yellow and green, has the attention on the runway.

John KnorrThe 18-year-old and a natural, Panambi, state of Rio Grande do Sul is the only Brazilian on the list of the most promising talents in the world.

Each region of the state has already starred in major campaigns for designers such as Tom Ford, Versace, Dsquared2 and Philipp Plein, as well as, the delivery for Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, Versace and Jeremy Scott. Most recently, he was in the pages of Vogue Italia, on the side of the Gigi Hadid. Breath!

In addition to all of this success, John was also involved in the Model-of-The-Year Award, Reader’s Choice award, with the voting public, and he was runner-up.

The cat is part of the JOY of the model, the same Agency, the angels by Victoria published ‘ s Secret Lais Ribeiroand on top of the trans Time, During The Second Half.

