Adele and Jennifer Lawrence have fun in a gay bar in New York and More

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence Photo: AP

Customers gay bar so-called pieces, in Greenwich Village, New York city, they were in the right place at the right time, when the The. and Jennifer Lawrence She appeared in the night of Friday, 22. March.

They drank, danced and talked, hugging, men’s shirt, taking selfies, and while the people cheered.

The Daily News reports that the singer is the winner of a Grammy award, Adele, and her friend, the actress won the Oscar, dance: Kylie Minogue, which the game is played for a drink.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emGWZ_eMpKg[/embed]

It is rumored that he is also married to a game show, hosted by a drag queen presents herself as a mother, and a stay-at-home.

The singer has been loved by the community for the LGBTQ. She told the magazine The team in the year 2015, that I couldn’t wait to find out who is a “girlfriend or boyfriend” of the child. “What do you want to be my son want to do, or not to, I will always support you, no matter what happens.”