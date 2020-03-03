Alessandra Ambrosio in Vogue Brazil: all of them – you

+







Alessandra Ambrosio by Ellen Von Unwerth for Vogue Brazil (photo: Ellen Von Unwerth)

The connection between the Vogue Brazil and Alessandra Ambrosio it comes of years, and there is something very special among the countless editorials and the partnership, on the top, it was already the cover in the eight years. With the two covers in the double, it was her who had stamped them in our anniversary edition in 2018, and the next, Rodrigo Santoro, appeared in our edition of the historic figure of 400.

It is in the Ot. Barth, Santa Monica, or Seoul, or, with the view of edited by Olivier Rousteing at the side of Isabeli Fontana, Russia, seems to be a lot of in all of our segments. Today is the day, the 38-year-old-Vogue-remembers-Brazil thickens to the chorus of congratulations, remembering his cover art for our publication. Congratulations, Ale!





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of the may/2018 (photo: Rafael, Richard)





Alessandra Ambrosio-with Isabeli Fontana on the cover of the October/2016 (picture: Mariano Vivanco)





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of the April issue of 2016 (picture: Mariano Vivanco)





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of the January 2015 (photo: Patrick Demarchelier)





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of the April 2014 photo: Mariano Vivanco)





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of the March issue/2013 (photo: Fabio Bartelt)





Alessandra Ambrosio with Rodrigo Santoro on the cover of the December 2011 issue (photo: Eric Guillemain)





Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of July 2010 issue (photo: Jacques Dequeker)

