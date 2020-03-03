Alessandra Ambrosio is on the present moment: “the mother is my top priority” – Marie Claire magazine

+







Alessandra Ambrosio with her strap #together band (photo: playback)

The relationship between Alessandra Ambrosio and the sealing of the cans made of metal? It is from them that the bottle-top, a brand of the English accessories on sustainable luxury, which is the Alessandra, the new Ambassador for, produce bags, and other accessories. Founded in 2002 by Cameron Saul, the brand has gained in importance because of the need to work closely with the Mulberry brand, Roger Saul, was the father of Cameron. With the studio on Brazil, and projects with artisans from across Africa, the brand on the sustainability of a strong ally.





Alessandra Ambrosio and Cameron Saul (photo: Handout)

It was launched with this in mind, the bottle-top with the organization of the United Nations, in a project called #together band. The UN brought the 17 Sustainable development goals to create a better world by the year 2030, the knowledge and awareness of the goals of the bottle-top has invited the Ambassador, for each of them. One of the guests for the 14 purpose of life in the water, it’s Alessandra Ambrosio is. The project will come from the sale of bracelets, made with recycled plastic from the sea, from Costa Rica, and the recycled steel from the metal of illegal guns in El Salvador.

In an exclusive interview with the Marie Clairethe model is the speech, connection with nature, their brand of swimwear, GAL, and maternity.

The diversification of the career

“I think we have always been a challenge for us, should, zone, get out of your comfort. I think that we have developed. The GAL that was in a dream, and an opportunity to support inspiration, Sisterhood with other women, to empower, to change, how we do it, friends,” says Janice.

The DELAY is driven to inspire women to connect with nature, and for Janice, live in harmony with nature, this is the best way to increase your contact with nature. “By going to custom, for a bath in the sea or a waterfall, go for a walk in the fresh air, look up at the sky, it is refreshing.”

The relationship with nature

“Where I come from, Erechim, rio grande do sul), there are a lot of green, the scent of the forest, a starry sky. I grew to learn, to convey the treasures of nature,” says Janice, the addiction, the message that concern for the environment for the children. It is to grow, surrounded by nature, just like me, you will learn about the Economics of natural resources, disposal of waste, reducing the use of plastic. I believe that every small act can we do on a day-to-day, and we incorporate this into our routine to make a difference in the whole,” he said.

Closely with the ocean, and I live in California and you have a brand of swimwear, Alessandra finds it disconcerting that “people go to the beach, and you don’t have the awareness for the importance of the sea. I spend a lot of time near the ocean, in the Los Angeles area, both in Brazil and in other places where I noticed the travel, and I have an increase in pollution in any part of the world, and I wanted to help you.” For this reason, the union of the bottle-top, in pursuit of the objectives of sustainable development, it came at just the right time.





Alessandra Ambrosio with the phone #together band (photo: Handout)

“As Brazilians, we are very happy to be one of the richest countries in biodiversity in the world. When friends from other countries going to Brazil are surprised to see so much beauty and diversity. It’s just that, while at the same time, we have a high responsibility for the conservation of all these wealth. In the last few years we have expanded, a lot of the things we discussed, such as the use of shopping bags and plastic straws, the collection and recycling process. But we still have a lot to learn, and it will be a long, long way,” says the model.

Maternity leave: “I Want you to grow, free to go the way I want

To promote as for the motivation, and to strengthen the ties of friendship with other women, Alessandra Ambrosio reminds us of the importance of the mother as a facilitator of their dreams, and they seek to repeat the same actions with her daughter, Anja. “We have a very strong connection and I’m trying to encourage you and to support you in every phase and milestone. She is a child, very loving, very active, and have interests in many different areas. Just like my mom did with us, I want you to grow, free to go as you want,” he assured her, that the 38-year-old is also the mother of the year.

“Well, his mother is my first priority. But, in my opinion, it is important to find a balance with the other areas of your life,” she adds Janice.

