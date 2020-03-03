Alessandra Ambrosio uses models of R$ 5.7 billion in Cannes with “Marie Claire” magazine

+







Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Getty Images)

Thelessandra Ambrosio it has its own charm on the red carpet of the Cannes film festival. On the first day, the top Brazilian had a pair of sandals in the amount of R$ 5.7 billion.

Signed by the shoedesigner Rene Caovillathe piece is a jewel, the part of the line is Excellent, and it has a cobra on the heel for decorate.

The model is with crystals Swaroski, and is for sale in the Cidade Jardim shopping center in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

