Angelina Jolie keeps it to spend of Brad Pitt Christmas, with their daughter, ” says the website – Monet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (picture: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not yet been able to reach a kind of compromise that her daughter Shiloh is 13 years old, spend the holidays of end of the year. According to the Website RadarOnline, the actor insists that it is his time with his daughter.

“Brad is furious with Angelina, blocking his attempts to see, “Shiloh”, said to be released by an anonymous source. “You want to do this for some time, he would have at least one time with Shiloh, during the holiday time. Brad says to Angie, he agreed that it is their turn now.”

The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with daughter Shiloh (photo: Getty Images)

The informant also emphasizes, however, that Angelina wants to bring together all of the six children at the time. “But, once again, pulled the carpet, to tell him that it is worrying for the rest of the family.”

According to a source that maintains the actor and his daughter have a special relationship. “Brad and Shiloh talk every day for the Incredible, and count down the days until Christmas, and so it took, to surprise you,” he said.





Brad Pitt with children Pax Thien, Shiloh, and Maddox (picture: Getty Images)

“Angie told Shiloh to be that it is appropriate for you, separated from the rest of the children. She secured for the town that you spend some time with his father, but in Shiloh it’s not the heart, that is all the time and extended it had promised.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox (18), people (15 years old), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13 years old) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (11 years old). The two stars are separated in October 2016, and have not decided yet on the conditions for the custody of the children.

Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of Maleficent: the mistress of Evil (2019) (photo: Getty Images)

