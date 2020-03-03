Angelina Jolie | the BOYS





Angelina Jolie, American actress (born 4. June 1975)

Angelina Jolie Voight, better known as the Angelina Joliean American actress, filmmaker, and activist in the United States.



He began professionally at the age of 16 years as he music videos of famous singers such as Lenny Kravitz, The Lemonheads and Later In The Same. His film debut in 1993 in the Wake of the Now. 2. In 1995, there were in the movie Hackerafter you have followed, in other services, such as in the Love-Is-All-There-Is-Yes – and Circle Of The Moon –.



It was not until 1997 that his career started to improve when she won the Golden Globe award for the film George Wallace – the man who Sold his soul. After this milestone, he began to act in several feature films such as The Hunter’s Bone, Lara Croft: TomB Raider, Taking lives, Mr & Mrs Smith, salt, the Touristamong other things. In 2014, he was a star in the film Future.

On a personal level, the actress is already after the actor Jonny Lee Miller, Jenny Shimizu and Billy Bob Thornton. In 2005, it was assumed that he fell in love Brad Pitt during the filming of the Mr & Mrs Smith. You have, in the course of the relationship, and in the following year, when Angelina announced that she was pregnant with him. The two married in the year 2014, the the two separate for years.



Angelina has 6 children. In 2002, he took his first-born son, Maddox. Three years after it was adopted, Zahara Marley. In 2006, she and Britt traveled to Namibia to give birth to Shiloh Nouvel. In 2007, he took Pax Thien, born in ho-chi-minh-city. In the following year, they announced that she is expecting twins, named Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.