Another case of plagiarism! Katy Perry finds out, ‘steal’, the rhythm of a song Christian

Is unexpected! The singer Katy Perry, like Miley Cyrus, especially in a difficult situation, having accused of plagiarism with the song ‘Dark horse’, what would you like to a track in a pace Christian to be. The defendants have by 2.78 million dollars!

Marcus Gray –better known as the Flame – the rapper Christian, who throws to take the famous artist, pop, to sue the rhythm to your song ‘Joyful noise’, Perry and other partners, such as Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald (Dr. Luke) last July.

One of the last episodes of the tedious legal battle, mentioned that the superstar pop appropriated, the melody of the song, produced by the rapper in 2008 without permission, rate the action as a “parody of justice”. The composer requires the recognition and the rights easier.

If it is true, is the case already for a long time in the process, the plaintiff could not tests of the extrinsic and intrinsic (“substantial similarity” between the two songs to satisfy, and could choose to ‘Joyful noise’ widespread enough to prove that the team of “Dark horse” had access to him and thus it was not possible, a plagiarism of the same.

The district court of the United States in California ended, with the justification that: “there is Only one result that will be applied in accordance with the legal safety standards in this express-test: the plaintiff is not tested, no copyright infringement as a matter of law”. Good news for Perry.

Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter. 4 jobs for recordings and the latest is 'Witness' (2017). 'Roar' is your theme's flag: the video clip of large numbers has reached on YouTube. 'Firework' and 'Dark Horse' are other hits. Has won dozens of awards in many events, but until now not managed to win a Grammy award.

