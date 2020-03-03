as a daughter, Shiloh, turned into a boy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They are split up. Over the years, have formed one of the couples is the most beloved of Hollywood, and celebrities all over the world is also one of the most beautiful among all the famous. It was, after all, is a beautiful the familywith a total of six Childrenthree of them are adopted and three are biolôgicos. The parents of six children, with which they would like to continue to add to the memories and the sharing of their time, in spite of the separation.

Shiloh only responds to the name John

The first biological child of the famous couple is Shiloha beautiful young girl, blonde and blue eyes, which, from very early on, they began to be solved, and the by the Johnrevealed to everyone that he was a little boy. At first, the parents had tried, the little girl was dressed like she wanted it to, but don’t know whether or not it would be with this idea for the front.

The truth is that this is exactly what happened. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt it has never changed his mind and went on, as if feeling for a boy’s life in the body of a young girl, and at the end of April, she had started the hormone treatments to bring about a change in the gender he or she wants. This is despite the fact that you are only 13 years old.

According to some rumors, the father, Brad Pitt, it would not be in accordance with the treatment in this stage of your daughter’s life, believing it is still too early for a child to Wade through all of this. On the other hand, the mother of Angelina Jolie, I would be completely in favor of this idea, with all the cost.

Now it is up to you Shiloh you always come up with a restaurant that can be easily identified, as the clothes of the little boy, with short hair, not accept, not more of his baptismal name. It wanted to be called John, it is simple. “He wants to say, John” and “Peter”revealed that Brad Pitt has a few years on the show, she explained Winfrery, in the United States.

Children are always looks like Brad Pitt

One of the last public appearances by Angelina Jolie, with her children at the premiere of the filmBad“at the time, John and his mother accompanied, is surprised with the appearance of great of your parents. The child appeared as well, smiling on the red carpet, nothing to be disturbed, with all the cameras and all the attention is on him and his brothers and sisters.

Angelina Jolie: the el-gran-like a su hijo Shiloh y Brad Pitt background estreno can de “Evil 2”

Your artist came al estreno can de “was Bad” and 2 ” with a sus-hijos-y Shiloh look like the center of attention for a su gran like Brad Pitt. pic.twitter.com/Q1DMoTekRg — Beatrice Jolie, Parker ® (@beajolie38) October, 10, 2019

According to many fans of the family Jolie-Pitt, some of the features of the face of John, such as the lips or eyes are the same as those of Angelina Jolie. As for the hair, and the acts of John, when it seems, to his father, Brad Pitt.