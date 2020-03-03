Beyoncé and Jay-Z carried their own bottles of champagne of the Golden Globes

Bring your own bottle of champagne to the Golden Globes, if there’s Moët serve unlimited sounds over-the-top and even ridiculous, but if it Beyoncé and Jay-Zthere are not levels of extra.

Beyoncé was nominated in his room Golden globe Best Song to experience in a movie Spirit in Lion King. The singer and her husband, she had to simply skip the red carpet and to their seats in the ceremony, but it was sufficient to take Moët during the night, dear Ace of Spades drink.

Queen B and Jay-Z were caught by the site of the Golden Globes, and saves the back were carrying bottles of champagne in hand.

Of course, the selection of the brand of the drink was not random, since according to the reports, Jay-Z has a massive participation of 151 million pounds ($ 200 million us-dollar) Ace of Spades, what is produced Armand de Brignac and sold for about £ 300.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

By not drinking, the bottles of Moët Chandon on your table (the brand of alcohol was one of the official sponsors of the Golden Globes), the marriage was then vista offers with other well-known and even they had a refrigerator, your own bottles on the table.

During the ceremony, Beyonce, was taken without giving him an ovation to Joaquin Phoenix like the other participants, when the actor received his award.

Queen B wore a black dress with sleeves, Golden bulky signed by Schiaparelli Couture. Before the ceremony, Bey and Jay-Z posed for several photos glamorous, the singer of “Who Run The World (Girls)”, informed you later on Instagram.