Beyoncé gets a costume and wearing nothing underneath. So the Superbowl was!

The spectacular Beyoncé Yes, enjoy life and enjoy your surroundings. If not, there is an opportunity to listen, to sing, is the simple fact to see them, is striking. In the Superbowl, the crazy, as always, paralyzed to a large number of fans around the world, the Texas-attended in a suit.

Beyonce bursts instagram

Pants and jacket green, accompanied by high heels, neck strap and lens know, that was what you used, the ex-Destiny’s Child. The attractiveness of perceived, but at the end of the counter likes to break nothing was to be wore.

More than 4 million likes have been achieved on an hourly, by Honey B. To achieve complicated public and to leave you stumped.

Although many like showed, other you were the singer in your e-disappointment about the behavior during the event, especially the moment the song in the United States. No one in your family status, if sounded were the notes, in the form of protest, but the reviews rich.

Some error messages such as: “Behavior is disgusting, not to stand during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. This only shows that money can’t buy class“, “Leave this country now“ and “So disappointed, in this moment …“.

Beyoncé made a good and a bad time. I hope the matter is soon forgotten and focus only on her musical talent and charm.