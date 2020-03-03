Black widow: Florence Pugh denies that it is safe to assume a place of Scarlett Johansson – News of the cinema

In the film land of the first border, a woman comes out in theaters. April 30.

One of the most anticipated films of the year 2020, the Black widow is probably the last time we see Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanov. The film, which is set to kick-off, between Captain America: Civil war, Avengers: was Infinite, it has the characters of the last of the heroin, among them Yelena – as performed by Florence Pugh. In an interview to promote the Beautiful women, the actress, the rumors that the next Black widow in the universe of the Cinematic Marvel universe has been rejected.

“No, I’m going to talk about that when we get shots, it was nothing of the sort, and I’ll be honest, it doesn’t seem to be in a movie about a passing of the torch between the characters. I think that the board of directors, and the mood is really trying to this story is complicated and painful. And to do it justice, because a lot of fans have been waiting for the Film to the ground. I think that people are going to enjoy the story. Cate Shortland (Director) in pain an amazing job on the show, the two women staring at you, your stories, and. It is more on the side. But I’m glad you liked the trailer, and I can’t wait to see the movie.”

The reaction to the rumours, do not deny the opportunity for Pugh to the Black widow in the future, it’s just that the Film is not a focus, or intention, to do this. It would be really cool to see you in a new widow, especially, but in the same breath, in which Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America, and the rumors of the death is Jeremy Renner the training of his successor. However, it is only by this for sure.

The Black Widow with Rachel Weisz, David Harbour in the cast. The film hits theaters on may 30.