Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé, the age of 8 years: the growth of

Blue Ivv Carterthe daughter of singer Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the age of 8 years. In his short your short, since time immemorial, the style of fashionista in every appearance in public events with their parents.

Its development is impressive. Her grandfather, Mathew Knowles, dedicated a post on Instagram, Tuesday, 7. January, with a photo of a Blue hair smooth.

She was small, a reference in fashion, as the love of their famous parents. Its 11 months already laid out, with Beyoncé in a matching outfit in the color ivorywhere looks with her black hair in a chignon high, and the charming baking.

A Blue 3 years in addition to his mama in the intimacy of a room. Emphasizes curly hair subject for a couple of delicate ties, the perfect with your floral dress.

Beyonce and her mini-me”

The own Beyoncé emphasized in your account Instagram, how much your daughter looks like you. In this publication some of the photos of the two 7-year compares.

Always carry unique designs Blue Ivy posing on the side of their famous mother on every red carpet or event are involved, as a family.

Best friend

Everything points to the fact that the mother and daughter wear it really well, so cards can be in one of the few graphics, the items in the rule, the vocalist on their official account. Always together and share special moments.

Now after the publication of his most recent photothe small the world has been surprised by the show. Her glossy hair, and his facial features with character traits more youth aware of how quickly it grows.