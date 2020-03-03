Brad Pitt missed the Oscar to try ceremony, a Brit, to repair the relationship with his older brother, revealed to the journal – Monet

+







The actor-Brad Pitt and oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt (photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

The actor-Brad Pitt missed a ceremony in 2020 is for a Bafta Award, an Oscar, a British, to try and repair the relationship with his son, the young Maddox Jolie-Pitt (18). According to the British newspaper, The sun, the star, the 56-year-old has decided to cancel his trip to get to the event in London at the last minute, a chance to interact with the children.

Pitt and Maddox were removed, starting in 2016, when the actor and his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie made it to the public in the beginning of the process of the divorce, the two of them. At the time, it was reported that the last straw for Jolie, it was a knee-jerk aggressive, the you from the star on Maddox for a ride in the aircraft of the family.

learn more





Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their son Maddox in the photo, from the days when the two married yet (picture: Getty Images)

In the absence of an Interview on the Bafta-2020 has meant that the trophy won in the category Best actor in a supporting role for his work in ” once upon A Time In Hollywood…’ (until 2019), which will be received by actress Margot Robbie with a speech contains jokes that, in connection with the departure of Prince Harry, the Royal family, and the Brexit.

According to the sun, the apology, a formal Interview is to be absent from the event, it was an allegation of “family obligations”. The publication language was confirmed with a source close to Pitt and Jolie, that the statement was a rare opportunity, for the last time, it was with Maddox in the opening, given by a young man.

learn more





Angelina Jolie with her son Maddox at the University of Yonsei in South Korea (photo: Yonsei University, Seoul)

“The Maddox gave Brad a chance to talk to him and he put them all,” she said in contact. “Parents are the most important in the life of Brad is his, and he is willing to repair the relationship between the two.

learn more

“The Maddox state far, far away, at a University, so that when Brad found out, that it would be over, and you could talk to him, he has cancelled a trip to the United Kingdom,” the source said, in view of the college is the oldest son of Jolie and Pitt in South Korea was visited.





Brad Pitt was once a time, in the… in Hollywood (photo: handout)

The international media has asked the consultant and representatives of the interview, about the alleged encounter with the son of the old man, but the actor has not commented publicly on the matter.

The alleged dispute was hostile, between Pitt and Maddox in a plane in 2016, has led to the investigations by the authorities against the actor, to know whether it would be exceeded, the correction of the child. But the investigation revealed no criminal complaint against the actor, and the case was eventually thrown out.

learn more

In addition to Maddox, Jolie and Pitt are the parents of the guests are still (16 years old), Zahara (aged 15 years), Shiloh (13 years old) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (11).





The hollywood actress Angelina Jolie with son Maddox (photo: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.