Comment on Geisy Arruda reject a follower on Instagram called the attention of the followers

On the morning of Monday,may 19, Geisy Arruda fix against the criticism of the internet user, as it is popularly called. In addition to the comment that is unnecessary, the trailer also said that the blonde bombshell is poorly made: “You could hire a consultant who will treat you better.

Quickly Geisy Arruda he decided to reply to the comment of the user by claiming that, who is your Advisor it is the same. On the input, qualifications, thanked the Council and made it clear to modify it, to fit in with the standards.

Read more: Here’s a photo of what you’ve done Geisy Arruda lose the followers, “chip,” she says, but