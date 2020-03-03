Exercise: exercise viral Nia Dennis in the rhythm of Beyonc: the new Katelyn Ohashi

To the singer Alicia Keys is just for the exercise, the gymnast from UCLA

Despus of the clebre exercise 10 Katelyn Ohashi comes Nia Dennis and his exercise to the rhythm of Beyonc.

The gymnast from UCLA viral become your exercise with music by Beyonc, even though his punctuation in the college Championships of the Usa remained in 9.975.

The singer Alicia Keys was one of the millions of people who have remained, are impressed with the performance of Nia Dennis: “Look, this strength and confidence is unstoppable! She was talking about how nothing gives you more power, which can be t itself! Nia Dennis, I inspired am it seems!”.