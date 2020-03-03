Fantastic! Shakira achieved what you thought impossible, and he responded already, OMG!

The Colombian singer Shakira celebrates very excited about your great achievement, at the same time, he to all his fans in the social networks.

The beautiful Shakira, it is one of the singers, the more the trajectory of the South American country and was cataloged as “The Queen of latin pop”, because of his great talent, so many possibilities.

Recently, the podium shared with the famous and internationally well-known Jennifer Lopez, and together with his colleague stole the show in the Super bowl with a lot of energy and charisma that characterizes both artists.

In the last days of the singer barranquillera video of the worldwide known song “extortion published on his official Instagram,” the which he in addition to the Colombian Maluma and the description of the video, he quoted the following verse:

“Shak’s blackmail video with @Maluma has just passed 2.5 BILLION PLAYS on @YouTube. Incredible! The video of blackmail with Maluma already has more than 2,500 million hits on @YouTube music! Incredible! ShakHQ”.

The video we are talking about, has so much excitement and joy caused amongst the fans of the singer, which used the opportunity to send messages, to set the mood. On the message, Maluma responded to the publication with an emoji heart.