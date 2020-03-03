Geisy Arruda blown will not be apart, because you know basic math – Stars

Geisy Arruda, shared on her Twitter on Sunday (03), and that he helped his nephew with his homework in math. However, it is the model that started a controversy by stating that you do not remember, how the implementation of the operations of the division. “I can’t remember how to do it”.
Read also: After the introduction of the “National Journal”, editor-in-chief of exchanges around the world for CNN, Brazil
Read more: Kid Bengala show his penis to Geisy Arruda; see
At The Beginning Of Geisy Arruda
common, one-click-of-book-accounts, are wrong, and wrote: “I have taught in the account of the break for my nephew, and I don’t even remember how to do it”. Some of his fans have even tried to give advice: “and do you Remember the multiplication,” said one.
Read more: Geisy Arruda did the weather warm up in your Instagram if you get a message “diabinha sexy”.
But other followers of the condemned. “If you don’t know how you do that, you can end the life, which is a shame. I don’t know how it went at the time of These faculty, where Geisy bachelor of Tourism). You’ve probably left your ID card in the door, ignited by other users Twitter
.
After the attack Geisy Arruda
because: “Young man, are you nervous ? It is not edgy, he is it. You eat a peach day. I have to go!”. Check out the publication on the the model
.
I have taught in the account of the break for my nephew , and I don’t even remember how to do it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MHhHSOt7lF
— Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) 3. November 2019 at the latest