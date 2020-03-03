Gizele Oliveira’s (With a Z), steals the show of Victoria ‘ s Secret-lingerie-daring

The model of the state of espírito santo, Gizele Oliveira’s (with a z), stole the scene at the Victoria’s Secret to appear in the photo of the end of the year, the brand is an important moment, because it’s time happens to coincide with the broadcast of the show on an annual basis), with lingerie and daring. In the image of the woman in the bikini appears in a string, misuses it, by supporting your curves in the evidence. Since it is not a part of the team that created the project, which is by American, made in the dark is even better.

Hot name of the moment, Gizele has worked for Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana and Just Cavalli. The “New York Times” said, the state of espírito santo to retain as one of the models in the eye; while in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal “W” came to ask whether or not it would be with the “new Gisele” (a Bundchen, for that matter).

The views of the character of Gizele Oliveira photo: Handout

Natural, old town, Gizele he began his career in his home town, but it has already passed through Miami, Los Angeles, London, and New York city.