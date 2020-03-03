Honor to Taylor Swift at the GLAAD for his activism LGBTQ

Los Angeles, California

GLAADthe most important organization in the United States for the protection of the rights of people LGBTQon announced , the mars in a Declaration and an award for volunteering Taylor Swift for his activism in defense of the equality.

“To stand up bravely against members who have opinions against the LGBTQ, the attention used hairstyles on the urgent need for the protection of persons LGBTQ discrimination by the ‘Equality Act’, Taylor swit ‘s, proud of their unique ability to influence the pop culture for the promotion of the acceptance of LGBTQ,” said the President of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis.

“In a time of political division and cultural, Taylor’s music connects us all, and that he request to its huge community of followers to speak without reservations and changes,” he added.

Swift Price Top in the 31 edition of the awards from the media, GLAAD, the on 16. april in Los Angeles, California.

According to the organization, this recognition distinguishes “allies have marked a significant difference in promoting the acceptance of people of LGBTQ”.

Among the celebrities who received this award in the past Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg and Patricia Arquette.

On the edge of this award honored, awarded, by the media GLAAD to recognize and honor the examples in the communication is “fair, reasonable and inclusive representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) and the issues that affect their lives”.

Swift, who has had during a certain period of time, the view with suspicion from the world of entertainment, allegedly an accomplice of the conservative elites of the country highlighted in recent years by activism, feminist and defence of the collective LGBTQ.

An example of this is their song “You Need to Calm Down”, in which he asked for, the intolerant “peace”, because “never hate anyone, made it less gay”.

The singer presented in august of last year their record, “Lover” and made her debut in December, “Cats”, a film in which took part as an actress and a composer, but it received very poor reviews and a lukewarm response from the public.