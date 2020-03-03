In the first, second, and third) time I time with Anna Wintour – Vogue have

+







Anna Wintour (Photo: Getty Images)

Passionate about fashion, and the magazine will never forget the day that for the first time, they were in the same place Anna Wintour.

It was 2006, and I was estagiava at the Teen Vogue brand, Anna is the artistic Director. There I was on my second week in the internship, to look scared about the idea with her into the building, Condé Nast (which was at the time still occupy some of the rooms with the number 4 in the Times Square). After all, the Bears in the blockbuster ” The devil wears Prada, she had a stool in the same year, bringing the number of one of the greatest powers in the business of fashion was popular and feared. I have lived more than twenty-parrots of the return of the outfits that were spread through the corridors of the editorial Board, if you came to see the layouts for the next issue, were pasted on the wall of the room in white. He was polite, said Hello and went on his way. The silence in the hall.

Anna Wintour (Photo: Getty Images)

The past year has already held the position of director of men’s Vogue in Brazil for the last three months, I saw her again at the semi-annual meeting that you organized for all the Directors to the content in the world. It was a cold, crazy about Paris, and she wore a dress of thin, boots and dark sunglasses, of course. I went to introduce myself to Both peoples, and Wagner, the managing Director of the content of Teen Vogue ” -and I told them that I was an Intern for the publication of thousands of light-years away. Anna saw in the scene, and was not present at the hearing, that she kisses, but he has a firm handshake. I asked her who the Director was at the time (Amy Astley, who was now heads a-d) me for the new job, and said, “welcome!” with a smile.





Anna Wintour (Photo: WireImage/ Getty Images)

Cut to August of this year. 20:18 and it jumps up in my Inbox, an e-mail from you. I must confess that I was nervous. Since then, it has been in the global content of the adviser, since August of this year, Anna a closer relationship with all the fashions on the planet, and I have a meeting with me in Paris, France, wanted. Co-mi-go). Just for me. It may be silly, but I swear, this is the first thing I thought was: what am I going to wear?!





Anna Wintour (Picture: WireImage)

On the day of the meeting, I was in my uniform-blue jeans with a pair of jeans, flats and a ponytail. Not to be don’t want to appear uncomfortable in my own skin, or someone I’m not. The meeting was in his room, in the office of the American Vogue, in Paris, France. Walls of ash, fresh cut flowers on the table in the corner and white sofa, where she sat. She settled into a chair in front of it. He was very gracious, as I told you a little about me, my career and how they perceive of Vogue Brazil. Heard with the utmost care, and she told me a little about what we were talking about the next day, in this half-yearly meeting of men’s Vogue, with all the other heads of the brand: sustainability and the diversity they would be, and you will be on the agenda. He asked how and what we are doing here, the. At the end of this twenty minutes, she said, it would be a pleasure, Vogue, take a coffee break in the offices of the men’s, when I was in New York city.





Anna Wintour (Photo: Getty Images)

I came excited and thrilled (seriously!). I sent a message to the only person that this is the feeling you will: understand the time for Vogue. And yet I have told you that at the time of delivery of the October issue with Christy Turlington on the cover, she said, “Well done!”.

