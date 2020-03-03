Izabel Goulart, and Kevin Trapp, announce the engagement: “Infinitely happy.”





The model of the player, the CLUB formalized relationships through social media

After three years from Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp They announced, on the morning of Thursday, the 5th, and that they are engaged.



As a player, and a model for the dissemination of the information about your accounts of Instagram.



The two lovebirds have posted a video in which you appear to kiss and show their wedding rings. In the legend, each and every one and gave a statement to another.

“You can be sure that there will always be that one person changes your life in every way, and makes you eternally happy“published with the model. “I didn’t have the words to describe a moment so magical! I love you Izabel Goulart! To my future wife!”he wrote the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain.



Elizabeth and Kevin Dating started in the year 2015, when the goalkeeper was signed from the French club and moved to Paris, France.







