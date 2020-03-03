Izabel Goulart-console, your friend, the goalkeeper of the German Kevni Trapp in luxury vacation on the island – note – Glamurama

Among the many familiar faces that circulate on the island for this summer, Goulart and her boyfriend, the goalkeeper Kevin Trapp is Izabel. In the summer, the pair is expected, with the early exit of Germany from the world Cup in Russia, after it was decommissioned, this Friday, when he lost 2X0 to South Korea.

On the Italian island, the top is a little comfort for the loved one of the best rides al mare on Board the yacht, MY Kamalaya was built in 2013 by the Dutch shipyard Amels. With the 180-foot vessel accommodates up to 12 people, and the rent for the boat costs US$ 326 billion (Us$ its 1.275 million€) for the week, with the cost of the crew. Accompanied the couple on the trip, and the Brazilians by Daniel Urzedo, and Sabrina Miller.