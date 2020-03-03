Izabel Goulart is traveling with a suitcase is very expensive – you Know, the price.

– Display

On the morning of this Tuesday (the 11th), the model Izabel Goulart he traveled to Mexico, and on her Instagram she posted a picture in which it sits on top of a suitcase, wearing a set of glasses as dark.

According to information from the international press, which is used in the case, through the spirit, is estimated to cost 1.6 billion dollars in Brazilian real-the equivalent of about 6.3 billion euros. The followers of the model, they began to comment on and talk about the case. “I want a bag for that”a supporter said. “Good, Patricia”he commented the other.

– Display

In addition, the international press, the bag is from the brand Supreme, it is one of the most exclusive in fashion, and it was sold out in only 16 seconds after the Start.

Here is the image, where a spirit shows her, go out for a suitcase!

Look Bruna Marquezine

– Display

Recently, the actress Bruna Marquezine has been issued through the whole song to the Film Festival in Venice, Italy. In a blue dress, a star of the global the attention of the photographers for the event-excited, and they flashed all over the place.

The dress worn by the brunette, it was signed by Alberta Ferretti, and was elected to the stylist: Rita Lazzarotti. According to the information in the magazine Contigo!, the collection is limited edition, which costs…read more!!!

Compassion, and its shares are expensive

The singer Ludmilla has decided to have a barbecue party for his friends in his house. She was recently in Europe, where they met with the affair Gabriel And Jesus.

In social networks, the artist who has done records for in the event, it was full of samba music, a barbecue and a beer. In spite of a small number of invited guests, the friends and relatives of the singer, the celebration was attended also with the Service of the waiter.

“To the family as a whole. The tram is laughing non, trololó. I just returned from a trip. Views of the rooms in this area).Ludmilla said. To pass the time, the clothes of the brand, on the edge of the pool, with a purse that is expensive the price evaluated…Check out!

See also: