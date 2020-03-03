Izabel Goulart plays, about the size of a walk: “as much as 39 it would be a dream come true”, – the one, the

+









Izabel Goulart showed off the shoes in an interview with the Matheus Mazzafera. In a game of questions and answers, as proposed, is through the channel The Hotel Mazzaferathe model and the speaker will try to answer any questions you have about the other. When asked when wearing it, he took the leap: “39! The spirit is pezuda”.

The model is, however, countered: “as much as 39 it would be a dream come true! Me is the larger. This is a 40… a 40 or 41”. In chat, Mazzafera, said the spirit, it is a very “original mother” from your friends. “I like to take care of. My friends are my family, really,” said the model in são paulo, Brazil, currently lives in Paris, France, where she lives with her fiance, the German keeper Kevin Trappthose who serve on the team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Check out the video below:





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Playback/Youtube)





Izabel Goulart (Photo: Getty Images)

