James Lipton, the iconic host of “Inside the Actors Studio” died

The iconic host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” James Lipton, died Monday at his home in New York City. I was fighting bladder cancer. I was 93 years old. “There are so many stories about James, but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with,” said his wife Kedakai Turner when he made the sad news known…
Lipton had a historic career in television and film. Of course, he served as dean emeritus of the Actor Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York for several years. And he was responsible for leading his famous talk show, “Inside the Actors Studio”, which allowed him to get to know great movie stars in depth.
During his years at the helm of the show, from 1994 to 2018, Lipton interviewed countless entertainment personalities, including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Robin Williams, George Clooney, Dave Chappelle, and even the animated Simpsons cast.
It was filmed in front of a live audience full of enthusiastic acting students, some of whom had the opportunity to ask the guest questions. He started the show in 1994 and finally retired in 2018 after 22 seasons.
The program continues to this day, however, with other hosts.