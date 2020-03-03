Jennifer Aniston showed how he would take to the champagne of Beyoncé

Your browser does not support iframes.

While the Golden Globes 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon they shared the table, to the spectacle and went wonderfully, except that you an anecdote, which I shared very funny, the in your social networks.

The stars of the critically acclaimed series “The Morning Show” and enjoyed a menu of the place, as they realized suddenly that they had no water, so Witherspoon came up with a solution.

“How Is Reese? This is one of the many reasons why I love you,” said Aniston in her Instagram Storiesalong with a photo showing an expression of bewilderment.

His narrative continued, “We were without water on the table, and she was, of course, you need to ask for a glass of champagne on Beyoncé“.

Jennifer Aniston has published a photo, where you can self-test, which drink to ask you, said the singing star.

Reese also said, a photo of Aniston, wherein the champagne The Ace of Spades.

Way of funny anecdote, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had a big night, as both showed affection in their own social profiles.

Witherspoon, a photo shared on Instagram, where she appears with her partner of “The Morning Show”, and accompanied them with a great message, “Some of my favorite times from last night! I am so proud of both ‘The Morning Show’, which, as the team of “Big Little Lies’,” wrote the actress.

Then he raised the importance of these two productions, “All of you are creators of magic, to support discussions on great and continue to make waves, women in the film and the production in the next years!”.

For his part, Aniston published a photo, where both Actresses appear with the back and taken by the hand.

The history of the champagne

The history of the drink is also odd because Beyonce and Jay-Z prefer to bring your own drink, Ace of Spades.

The singer, who was nominated in the category of Best Song in a Film, animated by his subject “Spirit” of the band, from disney’s “The Lion King”), the attention, because it came late to the event and together with her husband, missed the red carpet. In addition, they carried their own bottles champagnethough at the ceremony to serve Moët & Chandon were.

Bring your own drink, it could be a trick of advertising, because Jay-Z has a high level of participation of about 200 million US dollars, the Ace of Spades and is produced by Armand de Brignac. Each bottle has a cost of more than US$300.

