Jennifer Lopez promotes the artistic talent of her son Max | VIDEO | Instagram | Marc Anthony nndc fame

Jennifer Lopez located in a good point in his life, because to grow his career and performance, while in the field sentimental, has a stable at the side of Alex Rodriguez, with the help of which you unite in marriage this summer. However, his greatest accomplishment and treasure are his children, Max and Emme, who is affectionately called “cocos”.

The diva from the Bronx has left evidence, on more than one occasion that, despite the agenda bloated, there is always a time for sharing with your little ones −a week ago-filled to 12 years old− and in their activities in the schools.

Last Friday, the song “On The Floor” attended the musical, in which they took part of his son. On your account Instagramshe shared a video with the proof that Max has a lot of talent.

“The munchkin small”, wrote J. LO by reference to the character of your child in the famous musical. “Mama proud.”

Up to the time of the clip over 5 million views and famous as has Luis Fonsi and Tommy Mottola gave his approval to the talent of the young artist.

There is no doubt that the children of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are very talented. A few weeks ago, we saw the show at the Emme, that she is ready to follow in the footsteps of their famous parents by showing off her amazing voice during the show half the time of the Super Bowl to accompany your mother.

