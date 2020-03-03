Jennifer Lopez, proud of the artistic talent of their children

It is common for the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muñiz, on stage with her mother. If you are experiencing amazed, a few months ago on one of their concerts with a guest, at the beginning of February again, all of the fans of the singer to conquer, by Jennifer in the Super Bowl.

But although Emme in General, a larger and larger role in their child, the singer has to show care to his followers, the a small be, Maxhe has the musical abilities of their parents. The singer shared on your wall Instagram a video in which the small acts, in what seems to be a performance in the school, in a plant, imitates the legendary story of ‘The wizard of Oz‘.

Max the role of the forums makes Munchkin landthe character in the original film entrusted, under the direction of the entire region of the witch of the action already passed away. With great care and a lot of intonation, the small, the same showed on the stage skills your parents. And it is the proud of the is something singer!

Jennifer he wrote in addition to the publication of a text manifested their joy when they see the great artistic capabilities of his son: “The little munchkin #magodeoz #mamáorgullosa“. Even if we are in a different video of a singer Max interpreted ‘Riptide‘of Vance Joy together with his sister played the ukulelethis new power is clear to us that the artistic heritage runs through the DNA the family is.

Hopefully, one day, we see a performance mother and children together. It is clear, that is a very large event.