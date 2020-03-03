Jennifer Lopez showing her real hair and wonder in social networks. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The characters of the show, which is currently the most popular Jennifer Lopezit has all fascinated with her talent, beauty and style. But only a few of you know, the natural, but by some of the pictures shows your real hair, and I’m amazed, in the social networks.

And is, is not, as we all thought, it was always what fixed lights errors: different modes, although, we must admit that Jennifer Lopez looks beautiful as always, because she is with linda, or how to hide.

By your account Instagram the the latina gave to your natural lookas he got to know that the work in the studio, while the whole world is waiting his new musical projects, which, by the way,.

Jenny from the block

On the pictures looks beautiful Jennifer Lopez the shorter hair to see from what we are used to, very curly, and loose and in layers. You can imaginártela? Here we will show you…

What how?, looks beautiful, isn’t it? JLo is one of the artists, that what she is to him, for, your 50-year-old can boast that looks like a 30. But it was not all in vain, as the diva from the Bronx is common, in addition to train them intensively, leads a healthy life, and, in addition, there maybe a knack cat occasionally with anti-aging treatments and other ayudaditas.

What is sure is that all love your music, your incomparable style and vibrates, and the evidence of what we Bowl almost a month ago to show the half-time break of the Super, where all of them, and due to the created together with Shakira in the #JLoSuperBowlChallengeeverything is a success.