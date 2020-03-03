Katy Perry confessed to be in love by Dua Lipa

The interpreter of “I Kissed A Girl And I Like It’ still clear that the women are your thing

The singers were two of the most prominent, presented in the ‘One Plus Music Festival’ in Mumbai, Indiawith spectacular shows, made the participants very happy.

But, without a doubt, the moment of climax in the night when, during his presentation Katy Perry he confessed to the audience that had a crush Dua Lipa and even asked the assistant, the did, the noise would be so.

Katy Perry at a concert, has a crush with Dua lipa and the audience asked whether the shippearian, when they were two, together 😂free to play game. The 2 love of my life, some marry and I

pic.twitter.com/DwqAKK366e — John David Rojas (@JuanR__) November 16, 2019

But in the end, dele video claims that the will not happen in this lifeas it is has anyone else promised clear about his current partner, the actor Orlando Bloom.

However, both singers showed the great affection you have and how happy were a match, love to be on the festival via their social networks, where they posed and were much.