Katy Perry is fighting back against the court judgment that their song is the song of the Christian rap ‘Joyful Noise have copied’

Katy Perry (R) and rapper Christian Flame | Screenshot: YouTube

The pop-star Katy Perry and his colleagues of “Dark Horse” had an appeal after a jury ruled responsible to plagiarize a rap song Christian, 2008).

Perry, Lukasz “Dr. Luke “Gottwald, Capitol Records and others, the order of the numbers $ had received 2.78 million by a jury in California, for copyright infringement. In the documents submitted to the 9. in October, Perry and his team are calling for the courts of California, that the judgment be revoked, or to grant a new trial.

“The judgments of the jury is legally intolerable, in this case, the infringement of the copyrights of music that is known within the music industry, and beyond, as a serious error of justice. … The judgments, the wrong in this case and the precedent are, therefore, serious damage to the copyright of the music and for the music industry in General, ” he says part of the appeal of Perry, according to Variety .

The report argues that the plaintiffs, including the rap artist christian Marcus Gray, professionally known as Flame, “not testing with a single sale, digital or physical ‘Joyful Noise’ or (album) ‘Our World Redeemed is brought” and admitted that do not have such evidence.”

Gray and co-Creator of your songs had argued in his lawsuit that the single “Dark Horse” of 2013 Perry with Juicy J, copies the rhythm to their song “Joyful Noise” with Lecrae.

In the judgment of one week in July, both Perry as a producer of “Dark Horse”, Dr. Luke, insisted that they had never heard of the “Joyful Noise”. Gray argues that the success of the song in the niche of the market was a massive success and the defendants were able to be take this into consideration at the Grammy awards, or what you have seen in YouTube or other social media platforms, in which the song passed million.

The appeal of Perry responds: “No researchers reasonably would have concluded that ‘Joyful Noise’ was so well known, that it reasonably can be concluded that the defendant committed that to him listened to, especially in the digital age, the overload content with billions of videos and songs available to users with trillions of shipments. … The few million visits from ‘Joyful Noise’ on the Internet, presented to the plaintiff for a period of five years, equivalent to ‘drop in the bucket’ is undisputed in the statistics of the census of the views of today, can be hardly a far-reaching dissemination of The plaintiff, contrary there is no evidence, no sale and no receipts for any work in TV or radio, or the actual performance of ‘Joyful Noise’ … The plaintiff had not evidence that none of the writers of ‘Dark Horse’, he rap-Christians on YouTube or Myspace, since the store of the plaintiffs was “.

Todd Decker, a musicologist, sorted out the basic dynamics in both songs the during the trial of this summer. While the lawyers for Perry argued that the pattern of music is too short and together to be protected by copyright, Decker testified that the ostinatos (set of melodic short sound is repeated along a composition) “five or six points of similarity,” including pitch, rhythm, texture, pattern, repetition, form, and tone color, melodic, or “the quality and color,” reports Billboard .

According to the studies of the two songs, Decker came to the conclusion that Perry is “borrowed” and the basic dynamics of “Joyful Noise” and the jury was finally agreed.

The appeal argues: “The sound of the Beat 7 of the ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’ is a B, while the sound in the Beat 7 of the Ostinato-2 in ‘Dark Horse’ is a A. sound in the Beat 8 of the ostinato in ‘ joyful noise ‘is an a or an F, depending on the iteration. The publication of the Beat 8. Ostinato 2 ‘Dark Horse’ is an E … “

Perry, Capitol Records, Warner Bros Music Corporation, Kobalt Publishing, and Kasz Money, together with the producers and composers Dr. Luke, Max Martin, Cirkut, and Sarah Hudson and Juicy J responsible in the negotiation were explained to the original.