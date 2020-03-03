Katy Perry reveals the TRUTH about her alleged reconciliation with Taylor Swift

The dispute between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift it was one of the topics of the time, when freshly occurred and continued, the attention, until, finally, finished with his unexpected reconciliation in 2019but it is not all honey on the bread.

“You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift



After Katy Perryeven though reconciliaron, and even appeared in the official video of “You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swiftstill not a close relationship with the blonde interpreter.

“We have a very close relationship, because we both really, but we send a lot of sms,” said Katy Perry.

The interpreter “Hot and Cold” he explained that none of them want to force the relationship so that you have stopped all progress in a natural way after a dispute that lasted five years, but you step slowly through your appointment calendar.

Katy Perry was behind the reconciliation

The legendary battle between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift he saw his end, when your Katy, he sent an olive branch to the interpreter “Look What You Made Me Do” with a message you good luck for the start of the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in the year 2018.

Taylor Swift responded to the gesture of welcoming Katy Perry to participate in the official video “You Need to Calm Down”, premiered on June 14, 2019.

“Although it was hard for me, it was important that I people tell in this video clip, because want to, with characters they admire,” he said Katy Perry.

