Katy Perry shows the current status of her friendship with Taylor Swift

What there is still some resentment between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry?

Recently, the judge of American Idol she spoke about the current status of your friendship with the singer Lover in a sincere interview with the magazine Stellar. “We have a very close relationship, because we are very busy,” says Perry, “but we send a lot of e-text”.

Besides the fact that both schedules, the demanding, the singer of 35 years, explained that he was particularly “important” for you to be part of the music video of You Need to Calm Down from Swift. Fans will recall the dynamic duo wore costumes, burgers and fries, to confirm their enmity, had just finished completely to cuddle and be reconciled in the video.

“Although it was difficult, it was important that these appear in the music video, because people want people to look up to,” Perry said in the release. “We wanted to make an example of the unit”.