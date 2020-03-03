Kendall Jenner dressed up Kylie Jenner

It is not Halloween, it is only a tradition in the most famous family of television, the Kardashian-Jennerevery year, on the eve of Christmas: trollearse between them.

This opportunity, is the oldest of the sisters Jenner, Kendall attracted, maquilló, fragrant ointment, and it has a pink wig, how you look like his sister Kylie Jenner.

You can also read: Kendall and Kylie Jenner to throw the clothes for women plus size

The interpretation Kendall how Kylie appeared in the reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashianand to be honest, us Oh, dear!

We see Kendall parody on Kylie if you tutorials,make-up, in particular, the da your Youtube channel where she shares her daily routine of make-up, or, if displayed, on Instagram, the color selection of the sets of lip.

But Kendall it would not be the only one that is impossible to imitate style of Kylie, Kourtney and Kris also joined, as achieved in the video.

You can also read: Harry Styles pulled cum eating cod answer Kendall Jenner

The opposite of what we think Kylie the best way to responded to to see and your sister dressed like you add to a call on FaceTime on and exclaimed: “Oh my God”, and then: “You look beautiful as Kylie. You look incredible”.

What you liked the imitation?