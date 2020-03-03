Kim Kardashian details of the terror he had when he was pregnant North

“I really thought I would have a miscarriage because she was bleeding really much and with a lot of pain in Miami”. reminded Kim. It was then, as he came to believe the doctor, you should have a dilation and curettage. If he quoted, his doctor said: “there are No punches. You had a miscarriage”.

The surgeon asked him to return the next day, and in the bright of day was thanksgiving, there was a situation that surprised all. After a new patch, the doctor said: ‘there Is a heartbeat'”.

“I thought: ‘my God, this is a signal, it’s the morning of thanksgiving’,” recalled the model. After the bitter from, North born on the 15 June 2013.

Nevertheless, the rest of the pregnancy was not so encouraging for the future lawyer, something that he considered “very bad”.